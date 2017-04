A fifth grade student from Madrona K-8 is one of 12 students who won an art contest put forth by Snohomish County PUD.

Ashten Buchanan created a poster with the theme of “Powerful Electrical Inventions.” Buchanan is the only student from the Edmonds School District to win the prize.

Winners will be recognized during the May 9 PUD Board of Commissioners meeting. For a full list of winners, click here.