Madrona K-8 student selected for All-State Orchestra

Violinist Amy Nguyen, a 7th grader at Edmonds’ Madrona K-8 School, will join more than 570 other outstanding 5th-8th grade music students from across Washington state next month selected to perform as part of the annual Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA) Junior All-State bands, choirs and orchestra.

The WMEA Junior All-State groups will meet Feb. 18 in Bellevue. These talented musicians will rehearse together under the direction of outstanding music educators and present a final concert that afternoon. A total of 1,978 students auditioned to participate.

Well-known Washingtonians who have participated in past years’ WMEA All-State groups include the Seattle Post-Intelligencer’s Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist David Horsey, 2008 National Teacher of the Year Andrea Peterson and jazz saxophonist Kenny G.