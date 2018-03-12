Madrona Children’s Theatre presents ‘James and the Giant Peach’ March 15-18

Madrona Children’s Theatre once again presents its full-scale spring musical with James and the Giant Peach this Thursday-Sunday, March 15-18 in the Mountlake Terrace High School Auditorium.

Written by beloved author Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda), the play is the story of a young orphan named James who accidentally drops magic crystals by an old peach tree. Strange things start to happen and James soon discovers a magical world full of friendly insects and learns that love and family can be found in unexpected and unusual places.

“I was thrilled to be asked to return to Madrona Children’s Theatre again this year,” said director Dorothy Pierce. “It is an exceptional experience being able to visualize such a large-scale production and have the ability to bring it to life.”

One hundred-plus students are involved in the production, which features music from Tony Award-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul performed by a 30-piece live orchestra.

“It is a uniquely challenging and enormously fun undertaking,” said Pierce, who is an integral part of the education program for Driftwood Theater in Edmonds.

For more than 25 years, the Madrona Children’s Theatre has provided students in 4th through 8th grade an authentic theatre experience by producing a full-scale musical each spring. Also included are performances by Madrona’s deaf/hard (DHH) students. A silent auction is hosted in the lobby during each performance. Proceeds from the auction fund Madrona Children’s Theatre productions and scholarship programs.

James and the Giant Peach

Dates/times:

Thurs, March 15, 7 p.m. Wonder Cast

Fri, March 16, 7 p.m. (DHH) Whimsy Cast

Sat, March 17, 2 p.m./7 p.m. Wonder Cast

Sun, March 18 2 p.m. (DHH), 6 p.m. Whimsy Cast

Location:

Mountlake Terrace High School Auditorium

21801 44th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace

Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased at this link or by calling Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students/children 14 and younger. A small handling fee is charged for online purchases. Tickets will also be sold at the door one hour before each performance. For ASL and handicap seating, contact Kerry Brockman at madronatickets@gmail.com.