Lynnwood Rotary recognizes outstanding local youth during Youth Challenge Awards

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood honored exceptional local youth during its 25th Annual Youth Challenge Awards on May 18. Included among them was Natnael Abraham a senior at Mountlake Terrace High School, who won the Inspiration Award.
The Youth Challenge Awards recognize individuals and groups in grades 7-12 who have shown a strong commitment to personal excellence, leadership development and community service.
The Youth Challenge Awards is a program that honors outstanding young people who are making Snohomish County a better place to live. The program was initiated in 1990 as a means to recognize young people who have made significant contributions in the categories of community service, courage, creativity, and leadership/inspiration. The Youth Challenge Awards has recognized 1,000 local students the past 25 years.
This year’s award recipients were:
Community Service:
Alexa DeMerchant, Grade 12, Lake Stevens HS
Courage:
Michael Barbee, Grade 12, Mariner HS
Creativity: (2 awards)
Shalyn Ensz, Grade 12, Scriber Lake HS
McKenna Sessions, Grade 12, Lynnwood HS
Leadership:
Kate Neumeister, Grade 11, Kamiak HS
Inspiration:
Natnael Abraham, Grade 12, Mountlake Terrace HS
Group Award:
Alderwood Boys & Girls Keystone Club- Grades 7-12, multiple schools
Overall Award for $5,000:
Kaeleigh Daza-Smith, Grade 12, Aim HS