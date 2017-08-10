Lynnwood Kiwanis raises $7,000, gives $4,000 to local food banks

1 of 3

The Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood raised over $7,000 for its foundation in its annual charity golf tournament July 22 and promptly gave $2,000 each to the Lynnwood Food Bank and Mountlake Terrace Concern For Neighbors Food Bank.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to hold two food drives each year, collect canned food and funds one Thursday meeting each month and to make a financial contribution each year,” said Kiwanis member Larry Merwin.

The club’s other large fundraiser is the Oktoberfest event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood. It includes a German-themed dinner, silent auction, bingo and 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $50.

Co-chair Bill Temple is hoping to get the community involved with buying tickets, donating auction items, event sponsorships or volunteering at the event.

“The money that is raised from the Oktoberfest is put back into the community,” Temple said. “It’s a way for the community to get involved and to support local people.”

The Lynnwood Kiwanis Club meets at the fire station at 7 a.m. Thursdays, and always welcomes new members of the community. Their other activities include providing scholarships to graduating Edmonds School District seniors and supporting the Kiwanis Children’s Cancer Program, Lynnwood Food Bank, Clothes for Kids, Casino Road Ministries, Relay for Life, Kiwanis Camp Casey and other community programs. For more information, go to www.lynnwoodkiwanis.portalbuzz.com.