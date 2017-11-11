Lynnwood Convention Center holds Call for Artists for show scheduled for 2018

The Lynnwood Convention Center Gallery is seeking submissions for 2D Artwork from local and regional Northwest Artists for the ‘Northwest Vision’ show, scheduled to run from January-June 2018.

Submission forms are available online at the link below. Digital submissions are due by Nov. 24, 2017.

The Convention Center hosts a diverse audience of local businesses and organizations from all sectors of the community, providing broad exposure for artists. All work must be for sale, and will be promoted by the Convention Center through local media and online outlets. A low, 20% commission is charged on sales. Work is limited to 2D pieces 2’x2’ or larger.

Click here for more information and an application form. Contact email: anmorgan@mac.com for more information.