Lynnwood-based Wheels and Deals donates to Clothes for Kids coat drive

The Wheels & Deals auto dealership on Tuesday presented Clothes for Kids with a check for $1,000 to support the Clothes for Kids coat drive currently underway.

“I want to help ensure that kids aren’t cold this winter,” Wheels and Deals owner Brion Jerome said.

Jerome often supports and hosts clothing and shoe drives. He’s currently helping get the word out about Washington Energy Services’ annual coat drive to benefit Clothes for Kids.

Donations of coats can be made Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during the month of November at the Washington Energy location — 3909 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood, one block west of I-5.

Clothes for Kids provides school wardrobes for children in need in the Edmonds School District.