Lutheran Bethesda Church in Mountlake Terrace is hosting an event on Saturday, June 2, that just may help with your spring cleaning.

The church is hosting a free electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m; the recycling collection company 1 Green Planet will be on site accepting most types of electronics, working or not, at no charge. For a full list of acceptable electronics, click www.1greenplanet.com/.

Lutheran Bethesda Church is located at 23406-56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.