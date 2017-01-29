‘Love Your Heart’ during special event at Mountlake Terrace Plaza

Mountlake Terrace Plaza invites its residents, neighbors and community members to “love their hearts” at a special event on Feb. 8 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The event takes place during Heart Health Month, an awareness campaign by The Heart Foundation encouraging people to take care of their hearts.

During the event on Feb. 8, participants can sample heart healthy cuisine and discover key ingredients that make up a heart-healthy diet. Heart healthy stations include massage, naturopathic medicine, superfoods, cardio exercise, as well as the benefits of wine and chocolate. Attendees can also enter to win a romantic dinner for two, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

To attend, please RSVP by Feb. 6 by emailing mtmarketing@mbk.com, or calling 425-654-3734.

Mountlake Terrace Plaza is located at 23303 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.