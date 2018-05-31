Love to walk? Volunteer and get your walks in during the 2018 South County Walks program

The Verdant Health Commission is partnering with the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and the Edmonds Senior Center to coordinate “South County Walks” — regular community walks in all three cities throughout the summer. They are looking for volunteers who enjoy walking, the outdoors, and meeting new people. No other experience necessary. South County Walks officially kicks off the week of June 18 and runs through September.

Verdant is offering an info session where you can learn more about being a walk leader, and if interested, sign up for dates you’re available to help. The Walk Leader Info Session is Thursday, June 14 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. SW in Lynnwood.

RSVP by contacting Sue Waldin at [email protected] or 425-582-9412. More details are available at verdanthealth.org.