Long-time Brier resident suffering from Alzheimer’s missing from Arizona home



Family members of a 72-year-old man who is suffering from Alzheimer’s and went missing from his Arizona home think he could be heading toward Mountlake Terrace or Brier, as he has a long history in the area.

Edward “Pat” Powers was last seen on Dec. 30 at his home in Sun City West, Arizona. He left on foot wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt with a gray collar, jeans and tennis shoes. A silver alert was issued for him on Dec. 31.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s and pain in both feet.

Family members believe in a moment of clarity, he may have started a trek to the Seattle area. He graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School and later raised six kids in his Brier home while working for over 30 years at the Seattle Fire Department.

If you think you see him, call 911 or the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona at 602-876-1011.