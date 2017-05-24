Local third grader given new bike by MLT police after his bike was stolen

Mountlake Terrace police officers were able to make a difference in a young kid’s life last week when they surprised him with a new bicycle, helmet and bike lock.

It started after a different boy, living in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West, reported his bike stolen. It was the second time he had a bike stolen in recent months.

Officers decided to try to find a bicycle for the boy. According to a report from police, they were able to acquire one from the Twin Rivers repair shop at the Monroe Correctional Facility.

“It was an awesome bike,” Danielle Singson of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department said in an email.

But before the new bike was given to the boy, his stolen bike was located and returned to him.

“But, we still had this sweet bike from Monroe, and no one to give it to,” Singson said.

Officers got to work to find out if anyone other kids had recently had their bikes stolen. After some investigating, Det. Heidi Froisland discovered a third grader from Mountlake Terrace Elementary had recently had his bike stolen.

It was a match.

So, on May 19, three police department representatives went to Mountlake Terrace Elementary to meet up with the third grader, Jack. Sgt. Scott Burkett presented the boy with a new bike, helmet and lock.

After Jack received his new goods, the police department’s crew went to the first boy’s residence to give him a new lock and helmet to go with his recovered bicycle.

“Kids and parents alike were very appreciative of all of the effort that went into this situation,” Singson said.