Local students win several awards at Technology and Student Association State Conference

Students from Mountlake Terrace High School and Brier Terrace Middle School proved themselves worthy of numerous awards and honors at the 34th annual Washington Technology and Student Association (WTSA) 2017 State Conference held earlier this month in Yakima.

Mountlake Terrace students Dylan Breuer, Reiden Chea, Nolan Degarlais, Cole Johnston and Meghan Park all earned the TSA Silver Achievement Award for excellence in the areas of leadership, community service, technological skills and career planning. The five Hawks took home half of the 10 Silver Achievement Awards presented statewide.

In addition to the many awards won by local students, Mountlake Terrace’s Sophie Burbank was elected to serve as the WTSA Treasurer for the 2017-2018 school year.

The students from Brier Terrace did especially well in the conference’s competition events, with every BTMS student that made the trip to Yakima achieving at least one top-five finish – the first time for a BTMS contingent since 2007.

With more than 800 high school and middle school students attending, this year’s state conference was the largest ever for the WTSA.

MTHS student results, WTSA 2017 State Conference, March 16-18

3D Animatronics : Dior Nasarov, Daniel Quach – 2nd place

Animatronics : Dior Nasarov, Reiden Chea, Reece Newhouse, Matthew Khajehpour – 2nd place

Biotechnology Design : Nolan Degarlais, Dylan Breuer, Meghan Park, Ian Dortch, Amy Harris – 3rd place

Debating Technology Issue : Cole Johnston, Meghan Park – 5th place

Dragster Design : Sophie Burbank – 1st place; Michael Malysh – 2nd place

Extemporaneous Speech : Amy Harris – 5th place

Essays on Technology : Reiden Chea- 3rd place

Music Production : Derek Nguyen – 5th place

On-Demand Video : Reece Newhouse, Robert Krieger, Anthony Le, Daniel Quach, Andy Shaw – 4th place

Science Visualization : Meghan Park, Delaney Harrell – 1st place

Structural Design & Engineering : Reiden Chea, Meghan Park – 1st place; Theo Armentrout, Pedro Lopez-Hernandez – 3rd place; Anthony Le, Reece Newhouse – 4th place

Transportation Modeling : Dior Nasarov – 3rd place

Webmaster : Ethan Cruz, Alec Ung, Trevor Doan, Reiden Chea – 4th place

Woodworking : Sophie Burbank – 1st place

BTMS student result, WTSA 2017 State Conference, March 16-18

College Prep : Aaron Buck – 1st place; Alyssandra Osborne – 2nd place; Matthew Jack – 3rd place; Arun Khou – 4th place

Dragster : Zach Foreman – 1st place; Ben Chacko – 2nd place

Junior Solar Sprint: Anna Mai, Aaron Buck, Matthew Jack, Cameron Netz – 1st place; Kayelynn Hess, Cleo Williams, Sophie Kimura, Alyssandra Osborne – 3rd place; Ben Chacko, Grayson Dunn, Zach Foreman, Ander Streuli – 4th place; Brian Toby, Kirill Shatalov, Kadyn Hinckley – 5th place

Leadership Strategies : Anna Mai, Aaron Buck, Grayson Dunn – 3rd place

Mass Production : Grayson Dunn, Ander Steuli, Aaron Buck, Cameron Netz, Zach Foreman, Ben Chacko – 1st place

Medical Technology : Cleo Williams, Anna Mai, Kayelynn Hess – 3rd place

Problem Solving : Jesse Morris, Andrew Grennan – 3rd place

Structural Engineering : Zach Foreman, Ander Streuli – 2nd place; Anna Mai, Cleo Williams – 3rd place; Aaron Buck, Harrison Pulido – 4th place; Kadyn Hinckley, Kirill Shatalov – 5th place

Video Game Design : Jesse Morris, Andrew Grennan, Stephen Malysh, Alyssandra Osborne – 1st place

–By Doug Petrowski