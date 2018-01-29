Local Rotary groups kick off 4th Annual Shoe Drive to benefit local kids in need

1 of 3

Five Rotary Clubs (Lynnwood, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers, Mill Creek & Alderwood Terrace) gathered on Thursday, Feb. 25 to kick off the 4th Annual Shoe Drive for Clothes for Kids.

The kickoff event occurred at Anthony’s Beach Cafe in Edmonds.

The five Rotary Clubs have a goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of shoes for local kids in need by Feb. 16. New athletic running shoes are especially needed, particularly for teens. Cash and gift certificates are also helpful so organizers can buy shoes in the most needed sizes.

Clothes for Kids benefits kids in need from all over southern Snohomish County, including the Edmond School District.

A special thank you was also given to Lynnwood Rotarians Ben and Barbara Cain, for donating $1000 worth of shoes on Thursday to kick off the drive.

“Barbara and I regularly (for years) have donated to Clothes for Kids. Barbara and I had some money left over in our “Sunshine Fund” at the end of the year, so we want to give it to this project,” Ben Cain said in a statement.

In addition, Mill Creek presented 26 pairs of shoes and 130 pairs of socks.

“Thank you to those who could make the event to kick off our collection of 1,000 pairs of athletic shoes so that all children have the opportunity to participate in school sports,” said committee chair Debbie Bodal.

The drive will continue until Feb. 16. Donations can be made at the locations listed below.

If your company would like to promote the shoe drive, or if you have any questions, please call 206-406-1517.

Committee Members at the Kick off celebration: Becky Porter (Mill Creek); Sue MacDonald (Edmonds Noon); Nancy McDonald (Edmonds Daybreakers) & Debbie Bodal (Lynnwood).

The Need:

New Athletic tennis shoes and socks

Smaller Boys and Girls sizes 10-13

Little Boys and Girls sizes 1-6

Teen Boys sizes 7-13 Teen Girls sizes 7-9

GIFT CERTIFICATES ACCEPTED.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS: Check websites for hours

Bekins NW has generously donated collection boxes.

Anthony’s Beach Café, 456 Admiral Way, Edmonds

City of Edmonds, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds

Belly & Co, 422 Main St., Edmonds

First Financial Northwest Bank, 184 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds

Holy Rosary, 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

1st Security Bank, 19002 33rd Ave. W., Lynnwood

1st Security Bank, 620 Edmonds Way, Edmonds

HomeStreet Bank, 22001 66th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Mill Creek Foot and Ankle, 16708 Bothell Everett Highway, Ste. 204, Mill Creek

Mill Creek YMCA, 13723 Puget Park Dr., Everett

Lynnwood Recreation Center, 18900 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W. Lynnwood

Craine Aerospace and Electronics, 1670 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, 19921 Popular Way, Lynnwood

Stieber Orthodontics, 1025 153rd St. S.E., Ste. 102, Mill Creek

John L. Scott, 15522 Main St., Ste. 104, Mill Creek

IRG Physical Therapy, 4220 132nd St. S.E., Ste. 202, Mill Creek