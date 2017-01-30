Local Rotary clubs collecting new shoes, socks to benefit Clothes for Kids

Five local Rotary Clubs came together last week at Anthony’s Seafood Grill in Alderwood Mall for a common cause: Collecting new shoes and socks to benefit Clothes for Kids who serve children in South Snohomish County.

“This is such a wonderful way to bring all the clubs in our area together,” said Lynnwood Club President Marilla Sargent. Added Joy Ingram from Clothes for Kids: “It is not only about the collection of the shoes, it is bringing awareness to our community to the needs of our students. Thank you for organizing the drive.”

The collection drive sponsored by the Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers, Lynnwood and Mill Creek clubs will continue until Feb. 24 with the goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of shoes.

You can donate at one of these 30 drop-off locations:

1st Security Bank – 19002 33rd Ave. W., Lynnwood

1st Security Bank – 620 Edmonds Way, Edmonds

HomeStreet Bank – 22001 66th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Belly & Co – 422 Main St., Edmonds

First Financial Northwest Bank – 184 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds

Holy Rosary – 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

City of Mill Creek – 15726 Main St., Mill Creek

City of Edmonds- 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds

All State Insurance – Lake Stevens and Kirkland

Mill Creek Foot and Ankle – 16708 Bothell Everett Hwy #204 Mill Creek

Mill Creek YMCA – 13723 Puget Park Dr. Everett

City of Lynnwood-19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Lynnwood Rec Center – 18900 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Lynnwood Library – 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Sorenia Skin Wellness – 731 2nd St., Mukilteo,

Stieber Orthodontics – 1025 153rd St SE, # 102 Mill Creek

John L. Scott – 15522 Main St. #104, Mill Creek

John L. Scott – 10820 Evergreen Way, Everett

IRG Physical Therapy- 4220 132nd St. S.E. #202 Mill Creek

IRG Murphy’s Corner PT – 1519 132nd St. S.E. Suite A, Everett,

Anthony’s Seafood Grill – 3000 184th St. S.W. #870, Lynnwood, WA

Payless Shoes Alderwood Mall 3000 184th St. S.W. space 392, Lynnwood

Payless Shoes – 22611 76th Ave. W., Space 100, Edmonds

Payless Shoes – 1402 164th St. S.W. #305, Lynnwood