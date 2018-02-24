Local jazz ensembles, including MTHS, honored at Lionel Hampton Festival Saturday

Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds-Woodway high schools received recognition on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the University of Idaho’s 2018 Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.

After a full day of competition, two large ensembles from Edmonds-Woodway High School — the Jazz Ensemble I and Jazz Ensemble II — were named winners in the AA High School Instrumental Ensemble division. Both groups are directed by Jake Bergevin.

In addition, the Jazz Ensemble I from Mountlake Terrace High School, directed by Darin Faul, received honorable mention honors in the AAAA High School Instrumental Ensemble division.

The festival, in its 51st year, features two days of student competitions, workshops and clinics on the University of Idaho campus. More than 4,127 students from 141 elementary, middle and high schools, as well as college and universities, are participating from around the region, including schools from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada.

Performances from the Young Artist’s Winners Concert will be available on the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival’s YouTube channel at the conclusion of the festival.