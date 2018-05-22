Local high school drama programs nominated for 5th Avenue Theatre Awards

The drama departments of Meadowdale High School, Lynnwood High School, Mountlake Terrace High School and Edmonds Heights K-12 took the limelight on Tuesday as nominations, honorable mentions and special honors of the 2018 5th Avenue Theatre Awards were announced.

The awards program, now in its 16th year, honors and celebrates the programs and participants of high school musical theater throughout Washington State. Judges viewed 119 productions this school year to compile their list of nominees and honors; winners of each category will be presented at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle on June 11.

Here are the nominees and receivers of honorable mentions and special honors from drama departments in the Edmonds School District:

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

— Elle Fisher as Elle Woods, Meadowdale High School, Legally Blonde

— Marina Pierce as Rosa Bud, Edmonds Heights K-12, The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast

— Edmonds Heights K-12, Working – The Musical

Outstanding Lobby Display

— Edmonds Heights K-12, Working – The Musical

Honorable Mention for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

— Rylan Fischer as Chairman, Edmonds Heights K-12, The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Honorable Mention for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

— Abbie Apana as Salome, Mountlake Terrace High School, The Robber Bridegroom

Honorable Mention for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Featured Ensemble Role

— Katie Dreessen as Vivienne, Meadowdale High School, Legally Blonde

Honorable Mention for Outstanding Orchestra

— Lynnwood High School, The Music Man

— Meadowdale High School, Legally Blonde

Honorable Mention for Outstanding Costume Design

— Edmonds Heights K-12, The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Honorable Mention for Outstanding Stage Crew

— Mountlake Terrace High School, The Robber Bridegroom

Special Honors: Student Achievement

— Kateara Utley, Meadowdale High School

Special Honors: Outstanding Parent Support

— Meadowdale High School

To view all the 2018 5th Avenue Theatre Awards nominations, honorable mentions and special honors, click 5thavenuetheatreblog.wordpress.com/2018/05/22/and-the-2018-5th-avenue-award-nominees-are/.

— By Doug Petrowski