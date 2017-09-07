Local Girl Scouts plant crocus bulbs in front of Mountlake Terrace Senior Center

1 of 4

The Mountlake Terrace Senior Center will look a little brighter this fall thanks to the work of some local Girl Scouts.

Seven members of Troop 40060, consisting of 6- and 7-year-olds, planted dozens of fall crocus bulbs on Thursday in front of the senior center, along with their parents. Some of the bulbs were already sprouting and are expected to bloom in the next month or two.

Senior Center member Mickey Schwald organized the planting event. She said friends donated the bulbs, and she was able to contact the troop’s leader through Facebook to see if they would be interested in planting the bulbs as a service project.

After planting, the remaining bulbs were given to the volunteers as a thank-you from the Senior Center.

For more information about the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, click here. The Mountlake Terrace Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr.