Local foundations provide $19,500 in scholarships

The Lynnwood Kiwanis House, Thoelke and Edmonds Community College foundations have awarded $19,500 in scholarships to 11 graduating Edmonds School District seniors. The students who received the awards displayed exemplary academic achievement and participation in community service, such as membership in Key Club, the junior Kiwanis Club.

This year’s recipients are:

Bob Olsen Scholarship (Kiwanis House)

Jared John Anderson: Lynnwood High School: $1,500

Ernie Goshorn Scholarship (Thoelke Foundation):

Emily Renee Smatlak: Lynnwood High School: $2,500

Gourley/Rust Scholarship (Kiwanis House)

Cyrena Leann Fulton: Scriber Lake High School: $1,500

Helen Olsen Scholarship (Kiwanis House)

Jinsung Lee: Edmonds-Woodway High School: $1,500

Fiona Allison Rand: Meadowdale High School: $1,500

Audrey Ann Bass: Meadowdale High School: $1,500

Judy Van Tran: Mountlake Terrace High School: $1,500

M.J. Hrdlicka Scholarship (Kiwanis House)

Drew Michael Thomas: Lynnwood High School: $1,500

Ralph Baggerly Scholarship (Thoelke Foundation)

Huy Dinh Duong: Lynnwood High School: $2,500

Shay Thoelke Scholarship (Thoelke Foundation)

Megan A.Tran: Lynnwood High School: $2,500

Whitehead Scholarship (Edmonds Community College Foundation)

Danika Ann Henson: Scriber Lake High School: $1,500

The Lynnwood Kiwanis Club meets at the fire station at 7 a.m. Thursdays, and always welcomes new members of the community. For more information, go to www.lynnwoodkiwanis.portalbuzz.com.