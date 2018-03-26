Local churches add services this week for Easter

It’s Holy Week for Christians and a number of local churches are celebrating with the addition of special services to their worship schedule.

Here are the churches in Mountlake Terrace and Brier that have added services and events to their regular schedule:

Calvary Fellowship, 23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Good Friday Service; Friday, March 30, 7 p.m.

Sunrise Service; Easter Sunday, April 1; 6:30 a.m.

St. Pius X Catholic Church, 22209 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Good Friday Mass (in English); Friday, March 30; 7 p.m.

Easter Midnight Mass; Easter Sunday, April 1; 12 a.m.

Terrace View Presbyterian Church, 4700 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, March 29; 7:30 p.m.

Egg Hunt; Saturday, March 31, 11 a.m.

Brookview Church, 22730 Brier Rd., Brier

Good Friday Service; Friday, March 30; 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Services; Easter Sunday, April 1; 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

–By Doug Petrowski