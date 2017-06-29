Local camps offer fun summer options for kids

School is out for the summer and sports-minded kids are looking for activities to get involved in. Mountlake Terrace and Brier are rich with sports camp opportunities for pre-schoolers through high schoolers. Here’s a list what is available and how to register.

Cascade Elite Gymnastics Day Camps

Dates: Seven five-day weekday camps now through Aug. 18

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Place: Cascade Elite Gymnastics, 23101 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace

Ages: 5-12

Cost: $215 per week or $55 per day

Registration: in-person at Cascade Elite Gymnastics or by phone at 425-672-6887 for an additional $5 charge

Note: Next week will run July 3, July 5-7 (no camp on July 4)

Next Step Archery Camps

Dates: Four-day weekday camps now through Aug. 31

Times: Vary per camp (90-minute sessions)

Place: Next Step Archery / The Nock Point indoor range, 22313 70th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace

Ages: 8 years old and up

Cost: $140

Registration: at https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/ASP/main_enroll.asp?studioid=286501&tg=27&vt=&lvl=&stype=-102&view=week&trn=0&page=&catid=&prodid=&date=6%2f25%2f2017&classid=0&prodGroupId=&sSU=&optForwardingLink=&qParam=&justloggedin=&nLgIn=&pMode=0&loc=1

Note: 7-year-olds may qualify for camp dependent upon evaluation

City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation & Parks Department Summer Camps

Dates: Vary

Times: Vary

Place: Vary throughout Mountlake Terrace

Ages: 3-18 years old

Cost: Vary

Registration: information at http://www.cityofmlt.com/1794/Summer-Camps

Note: Large variety of camps throughout the summer in basketball, tennis, soccer, baseball, flag football, golf, swimming, cheer and dance

Brookview Church Summer Soccer Club

Dates: July 17-21

Time: 10:30 -11:30 a.m.

Place: Brier Park, 2903 228th St. S.W. in Brier

Ages: 4 years old and up

Cost: $25

Registration: at https://fs7.formsite.com/brookviewchurch/form4/index.html

Note: Campers need to bring their own soccer ball; there is also a “Parent and Me” class for kids ages 2 and 3, from 10:30-11:15 a.m.

–By Doug Petrowski