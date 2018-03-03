Local 100+ Women Who Care group seeks members; meeting set for March 12

A national organization aimed at fundraising for worthy causes — 100 + Women Who Care — has formed a chapter in South Snohomish County.

The group’s goal is to assemble 100 women who each donate $100, four times per year — then present $10,000 to an organization that members vote upon each quarter.

Members can join individually or as a group, but each $100 donation equals one vote. The group also provides networking and the ability to learn about local groups that could benefit from the total dollars raised.

The next quarterly meeting is from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Alfy’s Pizza in Monroe. For those who can’t attend, donations and votes can be handled via email or U.S. postal service mail.

Prospective members can learn more at www.100wwcsnohomishcounty.com, and can register online under the Contact tab. Once registered, members will be added to an email list giving even further details

Questions can also be submitted via email at 100wwcsnohomishcounty@gmail.com.