Liza Behrendt: Scriber Lake High School teacher, arts advocate

Liza Behrendt hiked, biked and danced on this earth and made art in honor of its waters for 53 years and five days. A wise soul whose ability to go deep instantly, to get to the core of what mattered, to create a clear space for herself and host that space for others, allowed her to touch the lives of all who knew her.

She viewed those she loved with unconditional, adoring eyes and listened to the point of truly hearing. This complete acceptance made us all strive to be better — and to make our surroundings better. We need more Lizas in our world.

Liza possessed deep self-knowledge, and arrived there through continually reinventing herself. For the past seven years of her life she was devoted to the students of Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds. Her passions were with the outdoor program (INSTEP) and as an art and leadership teacher.

Her gift was in facilitating profound, transformational experiences. She introduced students to Northwest surroundings through hikes and backpacking adventures. She led trips to art museums and invited guest artists into her classroom.

She ignited commitment to serving the homeless community and infused confidence and strength into the students in her leadership class, helping them to recognize their core potential. Always, always, Liza’s goal was to “circle-up,” reflect and meditate on the deep truths that nature and community had to teach. Many students now plan to treat the earth gently as they carry her bright light into the future.

For more than five of her teaching years, she was dealing with the physical challenges of multiple myeloma, a cancer that especially affects blood and bones. She often said that cancer was one of her teachers.

She accepted cancer as part of her life, but believed in overcoming it almost until the end. “What is everyone going to say when they see me playing beach volleyball next year?” she would say, with her matchless sense of humor. And, “If I get the chance, I will dance more – and see art whenever possible.”