Links to eclipse safety information following Amazon solar glasses recall

Multiple news outlets reported Saturday that Amazon has issued a recall of several varieties of solar glasses and filters.

The recall is out of an abundance of caution because the manufacturers could not be confirmed to be reputable, according to KING 5.

Click the two links above for more details about the Amazon recall. If you purchased recalled glasses from Amazon, you should have received an email from the online retailer.

Solar filters are the only safe way to look at the sun, even partially eclipsed, according to NASA’s Total Solar Eclipse safety page.

“Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun; they transmit thousands of times too much sunlight,” the page states.

NASA’s page also links to the American Astronomical Society’s list of reputable solar filter vendors. The list includes vendors “that have been verified by an accredited testing laboratory to meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard for such products.”