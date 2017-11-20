Linda Rae (Hausske) Willits passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 5, 2017 after a valiant and courageous 4 year battle with cancer.

Linda was a wife, mother, nana, friend, confidante, caregiver and true saint. She made everyone feel special and would work endless hours cooking, decorating and creating the most memorable holidays, birthdays and special events. She treasured time with her family and friends, loved the warm weather of the Southwest, but also the crisp air of the Northwest. A selfless person who displayed empathy and kindness toward everyone she encountered, Linda’s greatest gift was her willingness to care for people when they needed it most as she often did for ill and injured relatives, friends and even complete strangers. She found her joy in the joy of others and had a lasting impact on everyone she encountered.

Linda’s carousel ride of life began on June 3, 1947 in Kirkland, where she was born to Albert and Trudy Hausske, Linda spent her childhood in Bellevue and Seattle. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1965 (also attended Queen Anne High School for a brief time).

Linda married Jack in 1968 and together they lived briefly overseas while Jack was stationed in Germany as a member of the US Army. The couple then returned to the Seattle area in 1970 where they settled and raised their family. A resident of Snohomish County since 1972, Linda was a full time homemaker who was very active in serving her community through volunteer work and was constantly helping others. During her children’s school years, she was always the “go to Mom” for teachers and sports coaches and often could be found volunteering in the school office in the morning and eventually became a PTA President.

Upon losing her own mother to cancer, she spent tireless hours assisting with cancer patients, often through the Visiting Nurses Services program where she would drive patients to their treatments, keep them company when necessary or even clean their homes when they were not able to. Linda eventually would become a “snow bird” and often spent the majority of her winters in the Phoenix area where she also became active in that community and at one point took out a newspaper ad to babysit simply because she wanted to work with families and provide care where needed (she became close to a handful of families, many of which came to think of her as one of their own).

Linda is survived by her husband Jack, children Steve Willits and Stacie Timmermans (Jesse), brother Al “Skip” Hausske (Lili), sister Suzanne Lee, a half sister Donna Best (Johnny) as well as her pride and joy, her grandson who absolutely adored his “Nana.”

Linda was the definition of kindness. At her request, a summer “Celebration of Life” amongst family and close friends will be held to honor her rather than a funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society .