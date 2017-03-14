Library event Saturday to help attendees navigate digital books, audio books

An event this Saturday at the Mountlake Terrace Library will help attendees navigate Sno-Isle’s growing collection of digital books and audio books in OverDrive.

Find out how to locate, borrow, and download books to your computer or mobile device. This class provides an overview of this popular service and the information needed to start enjoying it on your own.

Bring your library card and device for hands-on help after the overview.

The event on Saturday, March 18 runs from 2-3 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Pre-registration is required at this link.