Letter to the editor: Vote yes on Library Levy Prop 1

Editor:

As a lifelong library user and concerned citizen of Snohomish County, I urge you to vote “Yes” on April 24th for the Library Levy Prop. 1.

Libraries are essential to healthy, thriving communities. People of all ages and backgrounds enjoy and depend on the services offered at their community library. Children and teens benefit from reading programs, events and activities that encourage them to become good citizens. The Sno-Isle Library system depends on property tax funding for more than 98 percent of its operating budget to serve nearly 750,000 people in Snohomish and Island counties.

Your vote on the April 24th ballot is not for a new tax. It represents a 9-cent increase in the library operations levy, restoring the levy rate to 47 cents per $1,000. Restoration of the levy rate will enable Sno-Isle Libraries to continue current levels of library services and operations for an additional 7 to 10 years. If voters say “No” to the levy restoration, libraries will be forced to reduce staffing and hours open, as well as purchasing fewer books and materials and decreasing library programs and classes.

We spend so much time interacting with other people in virtual spaces, using our computers and phones. But as humans we still need real spaces, such as libraries in our communities where we can go for intellectual development, social interaction, and civic engagement. Please ensure that our libraries maintain the ability to support community needs by voting “Yes” on April 24th!

Sally Lider

Lynnwood