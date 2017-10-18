Letter to the Editor: Vote Yes on Prop 1 for a modest City Hall

Dear Editor:

After three failed Mountlake Terrace City Hall ballot measures in 2010, 2012 and 2013, the community went back to the drawing board. An advisory committee made of both proponents and opponents of past measures was created. The committee worked through most of 2017 and organized dozens of committee meetings and informal meetings throughout the community to gather feedback from MLT residents.

What the committee heard, loud and clear, was that previous proposals were too big and too expensive. The community wants a modest and affordable City Hall, not a Taj Mahal.

The plan the community came up with is half the cost of the 2012 and 2013 proposals and one third the cost of the 2010 proposal. We’ve trimmed the fat and the result is only what we need, not a list of wants. At $12.5 million, we’re able to build a facility to house our essential city services and provide a modest and needed expansion to our Police Station.

We’re currently paying nearly half a million in rent every year for Interim City Hall. Proposition 1 will allow us to stop wasting money and start investing in our own facility on our own land. Please vote yes on Mountlake Terrace Proposition 1 for a modest and affordable City Hall and Police Station expansion.

Sincerely,

Dustin DeKoekkoek

Mountlake Terrace