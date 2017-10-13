Letter to the Editor: Vote for Deborah Kilgore for School District Director

Dear Editor:

I’m writing to ask people to vote for Deborah Kilgore for Edmonds School Director, District 4. Deb is a leader in every sense of the word. When she was PTO president, she respected every person who volunteered with us. She found out what they wanted to do, listened to their ideas, and made sure they were honored for their work.

Deborah has organized so many events for our school over the years–she’s chaired the Fall Fest, she’s co-chaired the Auction for seven years straight, she’s put on dance parties and movie nights. Even though fundraising is important to close the gaps for our school, Deb always wants to find ways to bring our community together.

The most important reason why Deb is my choice for Edmonds School Director is that she’s connected to Lynnwood. She has kids still in school and she’s very active in our Lynnwood community. She knows what our current schools are like and what our needs are, and she will represent us well on the Edmonds School Board.

Please vote for Deborah Kilgore for Edmonds School Board Director, District 4.

Sincerely,

Jenny Furuya, Lynnwood