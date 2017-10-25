Letter to the Editor: Remembering Stan Krahn

Dear Editor:

On Friday, Oct. 20, Stan Krahn, one of last original issue Mountlake Terrace residents, passed away. He endeared himself to at least four generations of us beginning in the 1950s, when many of us either weren’t here yet or were just barely. Stan was a nice guy who just happened to also be a local cop. As teenagers and young adults many of us had Krahn encounters, which he almost always made memorable for what could have happened, but never did. As we aged, it was either “Hey, buddy, staying inside the guardrails?” or “Hi, honey, how’s the family?” The greetings were always sincere and delivered with a smile that remained remarkably resilient.

Age and personal challenges never dimmed his internal sunshine. Even for those of us who do not participate in the Senior Center, which he helped found, or in our Historical Society, which was also one of his legacies, that sunny spirit is what will be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Sincerely,

Leonard and Deborah French, Danny Barrett

Mountlake Terrace