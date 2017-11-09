Letter to the editor: County Council candidate Marcus Barton responds to initial election results

Dear Editor:

I knew going into this that I was going to have an uphill battle. My goal was to change the narrative and give people a choice of a new type of candidate, one who actually came from their ranks. I still feel passionate about the out of control growth we are experiencing and still want to do my part to strengthen the infrastructure.

A lot of people I met along the way did not know that the county council are responsible for steering the development and growth that continues to weaken our infrastructure. I feel that I have succeeded in bringing awareness to this and many other topics that are important to me and my supporters. I hope that my supporters continue to let their priorities be known to force the council to consider the impact their decisions have on our community.

I’m anxiously waiting to see the rest of the votes come in. I’m curious to see how I, as a newcomer, did against a career politician that outspent me 7 to 1.

I want to thank my lovely wife, Sarah and my two kids, Christian and Lilly, for all their support on this crazy ride. And the many people that believed in my campaign, your support gave me strength to continue and will carry me to the next fight. I especially thank the voters who took a chance on me. Please continue to look past Party and find a candidate that will have your best interests at heart.

Sincerely,

Marcus Barton

Snohomish County Council Candidate, District 4

Below are the County Council, District 4 results as of Thursday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.

County Council- District 4 152/152 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Terry Ryan (Prefers Democratic Party) 13,399 63.94% Total 20,954 100.00%