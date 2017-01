We present the first of a monthly series of video tips in the “ReadyTogether” campaign launched by Snohomish County Fire District 1 in partnership with the My Neighborhood News Network (My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today), and sponsored by ServPro.

In January’s segment, Larry Vogel and AJ Johnson explore how to protect your home in case of an earthquake, including ways to secure your furniture, appliances and water heater.