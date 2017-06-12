Let’s Get ReadyTogether: Preparing for unique family needs

Every household is different. Is there an infant or young child in your home? Does someone in your family have a medical condition that requires medication? Do you have a pet? Before disaster strikes, talk to your family about your household’s unique needs. Make a list of special items you may need in a disaster, during the latest in a series of “ReadyTogether” video tips.

It’s part of a campaign launched by Snohomish County Fire District 1 in partnership with the My Neighborhood News Network (My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today), and sponsored by ServPro.

