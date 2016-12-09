Let it snow! Scenes around Mountlake Terrace

Photo by Dustin DeKoekkoek
Photo by Kristyn Medriano
Photo by Mericke Kohler
Photo by Rani Hall
Photo by Dustin DeKoekkoek
Photo by Erin Graham
Lakeview Drive, near Ballinger Park. (Photo by Susan D)
237th Street Southwest near 56th Avenue West (Photo by Cat Skoor)
Scene on 66th Avenue West (Photo by Jane Davis)
Birds in a tree (Photo by Kim Lewis)

Readers from all around Mountlake Terrace contributed these photos of snow from Thursday night and Friday morning.

Enjoy it while it lasts — rain and warmer temperatures are expected all day Friday.

Do you take photos around Mountlake Terrace? Share them with us by emailing mltnewseditor@gmail.com, and we may feature them on our website.

  1. I love these snow photos of Mountlake Terrace. I would like to ask Dustin DeKoekkoek if I could get a copy of his snowy photo of the white church, posted on Dec. 9th. I love that shot and would like to enlarge it and print. Dustin?

