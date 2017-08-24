Leftover solar glasses? Donate them to Astronomers Without Borders

Astronomers Without Borders is collecting leftover solar glasses.

Those collected will be donated to school children in South America and Asia for the 2019 solar eclipse.

You can mail your used glasses to UW Earth and Space Sciences (ESS) at:

University of Washington

Johnson Hall Rm-062, Box 351310

4000 15th Avenue NE

Seattle, WA 98195-1310

UW will collect the glasses to send to Astronomers Without Borders. Click here for more information.

Or, if you would rather not pay for postage, community members have set up a drop box inside the Brier Library. Glasses collected at the Brier drop box will be brought to the ESS for donation.

Solar glasses must be donated at the library before Sept. 6. The Brier Library is located at 23303 Brier Rd.