Learn Mountain Loop Highway trails for fall during Aug. 16 event at MLT library

Learn more about fall hikes and trails on the Mountain Loop Highway during an event at the Mountlake Terrace library this week.

The Mountain Loop Highway offers access to a variety of trails and spectacular photography opportunities. Join Edith Farrell, naturalist photographer and hiker with over 25 years of experience in the Mountain Loop area, to discover the best trails and areas for fall foliage, and which trails are open and best for fall hiking.

The talk also includes basics such as levels of hikes, locating trail heads and safety concerns.

The talk is free to attend at the Mountlake Terrace library (23300 58th Ave. W.) on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.