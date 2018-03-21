Learn about water safety and go for a free swim on April Pools Day

It’s nearly time again for April Pools Day in Mountlake Terrace, an event where participants receive a free swim pass or learning about water safety.

April Pools Day is a free state-wide water safety and drowning prevention event scheduled for Saturday, April 7 from 5-6 p.m., at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool, 5303 228th St. S.W.

Co-sponsors Swedish Edmonds Hospital and Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine will team up with the city’s Recreation and Parks Department to provide information with interactive stations on boating, water safety and life jacket use to promote water safety and swimming as healthy lifestyle activities.

Participants who complete all the water safety stations will receive a free recreation swim pass at the Mountlake Terrace Pavilion pool. There will be a raffle for a set of swim lessons, a life jacket and other prizes. Participants must complete all the stations and be present at the 6 p.m. drawing to win the raffle prizes.

Additionally, evaluations for swimming lesson placement will be available. As part of a Verdant Health Commission grant, any non-swimmer in the Edmonds School District grades K-12 is eligible to receive a set of vouchers for free swimming lessons.

For more information about this event, visit www.mltrec.com or contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.