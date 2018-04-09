League of Women voters to present forum on county transportation issues April 18

The pros and cons of possible solutions to Snohomish County transportation issues will be the focus of a League of Women Voters Snohomish County forum set for Wednesday, April 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Meadowdale School Great Hall, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Forum panelists include Roger Millar, Washington State Secretary of Transportation; Peter Rogoff, CEO of Sound Transit; Emmett Heath, CEO of Community Transit; Josh Brown, Executive Director of Puget Sound Regional Council; David Hablewitz, Stop I405Tolls.org; Steve Marshall, Executive Director of Center for Advanced Transportation and Energy Solutions; Senators Steve Hobbs and John McCoy, who sit on the Washington State Senate Transportation Committee.