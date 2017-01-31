Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit comes to MLT Library

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Lauriel Sandstrom Painting Exhibit for the month of February at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Lauriel Sandstrom graduated from the University of Washington in Drama and Speech Education. After raising her two children with husband, Michael and a thirty-four year career as a flight attendant, trainer, union leader and legislative lobbyist, Lauriel took a two-day course on “Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain.” She began looking at the world around her with completely different eyes.

Lauriel continued taking weekly watercolor classes with local artists, Colleen Ozora, Mary Anderson and Kim Caldwell and acrylic workshops by Kate Steiger, Jennifer Bowman, Dianna Shyne and Jacqui Beck. Understanding that she could draw and paint those beautiful shadows and highlights, bouncing off flower petals and leaves, people’s faces and moving water empowered her to want to learn more.

Using watercolor, she has learned to be patient and let the paint mix spontaneously on the paper, allowing the luminescence to shine through. Lauriel said, “Painting is a new adventure for me every day.” Recently, a Creative Workshop introduced her to painting with a new medium, “coffee,” in which she incorporates a slight hint of watercolor.

Lauriel has traveled throughout the world. She finds great joy in painting people and animals in action, sunlit flowers and the brilliant colors of autumn. She has taken workshops from nationally known watercolorists Jan Hart, Bev Jozwiak, Vickie Nelson, Ron Stocke, Joe Mac Kechnie, Catherine Gill, Theresa Goesling and Cindy Briggs. Lauriel is a member of the Seattle CoArts, Northwest Watercolor Society and Gallery North in Edmonds.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through Feb. 28 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, which is open on Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.