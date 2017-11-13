Latest November 2017 election results for Mountlake Terrace

Votes are continuing to be counted in the November 2017 general election. Here is the latest from Mountlake Terrace-area races of interest, as released by Snohomish County Elections at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13:

City of Mountlake Terrace

City of Mountlake Terrace Proposition No. 1 – Civic Campus Bonds 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent YES 2,952 69.61% Total 4,241 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Rick Ryan 2,625 65.09% Total 4,033 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Jerry E. Smith 2,258 56.28% Total 4,012 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Douglas B. McCardle 3,238 97.18% Total 3,332 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 4 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Kyoko Matsumoto Wright 2,453 60.24% Total 4,072 100.00%

Fire District 1 Commissioner

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3 136/136 100.00%

Vote Count Percent David F. Chan 9,491 51.31% Total 18,498 100.00%

Edmonds School District Board of Directors:

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ann McMurray 15,728 54.69% Total 28,761 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Deborah Kilgore 17,093 59.49% Total 28,732 100.00%

County Council District 4

County Council- District 4 152/152 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Terry Ryan (Prefers Democratic Party) 17,572 64.27% Total 27,341 100.00%

You can see complete Snohomish County election results here. The next count will be released at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.