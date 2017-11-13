Latest November 2017 election results for Mountlake Terrace

Votes are continuing to be counted in the November 2017 general election. Here is the latest from Mountlake Terrace-area races of interest, as released by Snohomish County Elections at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13:

City of Mountlake Terrace

City of Mountlake Terrace Proposition No. 1 – Civic Campus Bonds
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 127
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
YES 2,952 69.61%
NO 1,289 30.39%
Total 4,241 100.00%
City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 335
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Rick Ryan 2,625 65.09%
Stephen Barnes 1,396 34.61%
Write-In (if any) 12 0.30%
Total 4,033 100.00%

 

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 356
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Margaret Loiseau 1,735 43.25%
Jerry E. Smith 2,258 56.28%
Write-In (if any) 19 0.47%
Total 4,012 100.00%

 

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 1036
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Douglas B. McCardle 3,238 97.18%
Write-In (if any) 94 2.82%
Total 3,332 100.00%

 

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 4
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 296
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Kyoko Matsumoto Wright 2,453 60.24%
Seaun Richards 1,597 39.22%
Write-In (if any) 22 0.54%
Total 4,072 100.00%

Fire District 1 Commissioner

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
136/136 100.00%
Under Votes 1864
Over Votes 7
Vote Count Percent
David F. Chan 9,491 51.31%
Michael Ellis 8,943 48.35%
Write-In (if any) 64 0.35%
Total 18,498 100.00%

Edmonds School District Board of Directors:

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 4115
Over Votes 10
Vote Count Percent
Ann McMurray 15,728 54.69%
Mitchell Below 12,955 45.04%
Write-In (if any) 78 0.27%
Total 28,761 100.00%
Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 4140
Over Votes 14
Vote Count Percent
Deborah Kilgore 17,093 59.49%
Cathy Baylor 11,516 40.08%
Write-In (if any) 123 0.43%
Total 28,732 100.00%

County Council District 4

County Council- District 4
152/152 100.00%
Under Votes 1250
Over Votes 4
Vote Count Percent
Terry Ryan (Prefers Democratic Party) 17,572 64.27%
Marcus Barton (Prefers Republican Party) 9,689 35.44%
Write-In (if any) 80 0.29%
Total 27,341 100.00%

You can see complete Snohomish County election results here. The next count will be released at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

