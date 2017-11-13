Latest November 2017 election results for Mountlake Terrace

Votes are continuing to be counted in the November 2017 general election. Here is the latest from Mountlake Terrace-area races of interest, as released by Snohomish County Elections at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13:
City of Mountlake Terrace
|City of Mountlake Terrace Proposition No. 1 – Civic Campus Bonds
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|127
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|YES
|2,952
|69.61%
|NO
|1,289
|30.39%
|Total
|4,241
|100.00%
|City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|335
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Rick Ryan
|2,625
|65.09%
|Stephen Barnes
|1,396
|34.61%
|Write-In (if any)
|12
|0.30%
|Total
|4,033
|100.00%
|City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|356
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Margaret Loiseau
|1,735
|43.25%
|Jerry E. Smith
|2,258
|56.28%
|Write-In (if any)
|19
|0.47%
|Total
|4,012
|100.00%
|City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1036
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Douglas B. McCardle
|3,238
|97.18%
|Write-In (if any)
|94
|2.82%
|Total
|3,332
|100.00%
|City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 4
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|296
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Kyoko Matsumoto Wright
|2,453
|60.24%
|Seaun Richards
|1,597
|39.22%
|Write-In (if any)
|22
|0.54%
|Total
|4,072
|100.00%
Fire District 1 Commissioner
|Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
|136/136 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1864
|
|Over Votes
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|David F. Chan
|9,491
|51.31%
|Michael Ellis
|8,943
|48.35%
|Write-In (if any)
|64
|0.35%
|Total
|18,498
|100.00%
Edmonds School District Board of Directors:
|Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|4115
|
|Over Votes
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ann McMurray
|15,728
|54.69%
|Mitchell Below
|12,955
|45.04%
|Write-In (if any)
|78
|0.27%
|Total
|28,761
|100.00%
| Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|4140
|
|Over Votes
|14
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Deborah Kilgore
|17,093
|59.49%
|Cathy Baylor
|11,516
|40.08%
|Write-In (if any)
|123
|0.43%
|Total
|28,732
|100.00%
County Council District 4
|County Council- District 4
|152/152 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1250
|
|Over Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Terry Ryan (Prefers Democratic Party)
|17,572
|64.27%
|Marcus Barton (Prefers Republican Party)
|9,689
|35.44%
|Write-In (if any)
|80
|0.29%
|Total
|27,341
|100.00%
You can see complete Snohomish County election results here. The next count will be released at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Related