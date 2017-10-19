Large response Wednesday night after vehicle hits pedestrian, pedestrian draws firearm

Community members in the area of 231st Place Southwest and 46th Avenue West on Wednesday night around 8 p.m. may have noticed a large emergency response after a vehicle struck a pedestrian and the pedestrian drew a firearm.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Mike Haynes, the incident began as a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection.

A driver made a u-turn in the area and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was uninjured, Haynes said in an email, but he then began yelling at the driver and drew a firearm. The pedestrian then pointed the firearm at the driver.

No shots were fired, Haynes said.

“The subject who pointed the firearm was arrested for unlawful display of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit,” Haynes said. Thursday’s jail roster shows a male suspect is being held on $1,500 bail for those charges. MLTnews is not naming the suspect because charges have not yet been formally filed.

Because the incident involved a pedestrian and a firearm, there was a significant response from patrol and aid personnel, Haynes added.

–Reporting by Doug Petrowski