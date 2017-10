Those planning to travel on State Route 104 near Highway 99 on Saturday, Oct. 7 should plan ahead for lane and ramp closures scheduled in the area.

Eastbound State Route 104 will be down one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for tree trimming work. The ramp to southbound Highway 99 will also be closed.

A detour will be in place to North 205th Street to southbound Highway 99.