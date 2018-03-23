Lane closures, detours beginning March 28 for Interurban Trail, 212th Street improvement project

The City of Lynnwood will begin closing lanes on March 28 for an Interurban Trail, 212th Street Southwest improvement project. Those closures could affect traffic in and near Mountlake Terrace.

Lane closures will occur and will detour traffic onto 61st Place West to 216th Street Southwest to 66th Avenue West. A detour via 208th Street Southwest will also be signed and detour for Interurban Trail pedestrian and bike users will be signed.

Beginning March 28, work hours are expected to be 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible. The majority of construction activity is expected to occur through the end of July 2018 with minor activity continuing until November 2018. Beginning the week of April 2, eastbound traffic will be detoured continuously until later construction phases shift the lane closure to impact westbound traffic.

This activity will provide both Interurban Trail crossing, roadway and utility improvements.

For further project information, contact Brian Delp, City of Lynnwood Resident Construction Engineer at bdelp@lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5224. For concerns about the project’s impacts to Mountlake Terrace facilities, please contact Jesse Birchman, Mountlake Terrace City Engineer at 425-744-6275 or jbirchman@ci.mlt.wa.us.