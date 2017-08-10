Lake Ballinger house fire caused by generator in woodpile, investigator says

A house fire in Edmonds’ Lake Ballinger neighborhorhood Aug. 6 was accidental, and was caused by a generator in a woodpile against the home, said Snohomish County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes.

Hynes said damage to the home, located in the 23100 block of 75th Place West, was estimated at $135,000. On Sunday, Hynes confirmed there was no power to the home at the time of the fire.

A neighbor had told officials that residents inside the house had been using a generator.

The home had been the subject of complaints to the city due to garbage and debris accumulating outside. In the past year, neighbors’ concerns intensified after the large amounts of firewood began appearing along the eastern perimeter of the yard and alongside the home.