KNKX Holiday Jam featuring local student musicians at Edmonds Center for Arts Dec. 4

The KNKX Holiday Jam and Live Broadcast will be presented for the first time ever at Edmonds Center for the Arts on Monday, Dec. 4 from 7-8 p.m. The free performance features two local musical groups: Soundsation, the vocal jazz group from Edmonds Community College under the direction of Kirk Marcy, and the Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Big Band under the direction of Jake Bergevin.

The event is a tradition for radio station 88.5 KNKX, which brings yuletide cheer to the Northwest with a concert of music for the season—incorporating some of the area’s best student groups and regional jazz musicians.

The performance also includes Olympia-based jazz vocalist LaVon Hardison and her trio (Dr. David Deacon-Joyner on piano, Osama Afifi on bass, Jeff Busch on drums). LaVon will also perform a few tunes with the student bands.

The Holiday Jam is KNKX’s annual holiday gift to the community and this year, the station is proud to partner with Edmonds Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6 p.m. The free event is open to the public, and will be broadcast live on-air and streamed live at knkx.org.

No reservations/tickets are required, so arrive early as seating is not guaranteed and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food donations for Northwest Harvest.

More information about the KNKX Holiday Jam is available here. Directions to Edmonds Center for the Arts and parking information can be found here.

KNKX will re-broadcast the Holiday Jam on Christmas Day at 11 a.m.