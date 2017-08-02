Kilgore maintains lead in school board race; Baylor gains on Sackett

While Deborah Kilgore is maintaining her lead in primary balloting for Edmonds School District Director Position 4, it’s not clear yet whom she will face in the Nov. 7 general election.

In the latest election returns released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Wednesday, Aug. 2, candidate Cathy Baylor was within 118 votes of Cindy Sackett. Sackett had a 166-vote lead over Baylor in the first round of returns released on primary election day, Aug. 1.

On Wednesday, Kilgore had 8,017 votes, or 44 percent. Sackett had 28 percent of the vote while Baylor came in at 27 percent.

The next update from Snohomish County will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

Edmonds SD 15 DIRECTOR DIST 4 Vote Count Percent Deborah Kilgore 8,017 44.16% Total 18,154 100.00%