Kilgore leads school board race, Sackett ahead of Baylor by 11 votes

Deborah Kilgore still has a strong lead in the Edmonds School District Director Position 4 primary race after Thursday’s election update, but the race for the second spot on the general election ballot continues to narrow between candidates Cindy Sackett and Cathy Baylor.

With Thursday’s update, Baylor had 6,086 votes while Sackett had 6,097, meaning Sackett holds the lead by 11 votes. Sackett lead by 118 after Wednesday’s election update, and 166 votes on Election Day.

Kilgore still holds the top spot with 9,733 votes, or 44.15 percent.

The next election update is expected on Friday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.

Here is the total vote breakdown as of Thursday’s update:

Deborah Kilgore 9,733 44.15% Total 22,046 100.00%