Kids and families invited to brush up on elementary math concepts at library Tuesday

Families with kids ages 4-11 years old can come to the Mountlake Terrace Library on Tuesday, July 25 for a class to support elementary school math concepts.

The Zeno Family Math Game Meet-Up begins at 3 p.m. and will run until 4 p.m. The event features math games, puzzles and other activities that support elementary school math concepts through the simple act of playing.

The meet-up also includes a family education table, so families can learn and take away games and resources that can be used right away with young learners to support fact fluency, mental math and problem solving.

A caregiver is required to attend the event with children.

The Mountlake Terrace library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.