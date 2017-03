Kids ages 5-11 are invited to learn and play with Lego during Lego Club on select Tuesdays at Brier Library.

During club meetings, kids will work together or independently to create and build whatever they like with Lego.

The meetings begin at 4 p.m. Meetings are scheduled for March 7 and March 21. Brier Library is located at 23303 Brier Road.

For more information, click here or call the library at 425-483-0888.