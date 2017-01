A STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) class geared toward older kids and young teens lets them conduct fun chemistry experiments at the Mountlake Terrace Library on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The class begins at 1:30 p.m. and promises fun chemistry experiments. Kids ages 8-14 may attend.

Registration for the class is required. Click here for the registration form.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.